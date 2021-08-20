Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Down 15.1% in July

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 10,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.30. 106,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.48. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,525,000 after buying an additional 1,092,157 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

