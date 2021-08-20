CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.89. CAI International reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CAI International.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17. CAI International has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of CAI International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.