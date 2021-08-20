CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAIXY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CaixaBank currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

