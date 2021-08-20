Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 495,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,562,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 102,677 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 54,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,476. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

