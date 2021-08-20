Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.89

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CALT shares. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market cap of $524.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

