Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,593 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,126,000 after purchasing an additional 136,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,590,000 after purchasing an additional 224,850 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 553,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

