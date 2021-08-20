Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 8,694 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Leidos by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Leidos by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Leidos by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.40.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

