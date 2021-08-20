Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,062 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of NETSTREIT worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -2,566.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

NTST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.