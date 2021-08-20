Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 37,307 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in BWX Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $53.90 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $64,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,307.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $597,729 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

