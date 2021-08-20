Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 1,280 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,829 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 91,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $18,761,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $235,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CATY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.76. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

