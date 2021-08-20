Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sanderson Farms worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,804,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 783,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,676,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after buying an additional 156,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.14.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $192.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.73 and a 1-year high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

