Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.64.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $146.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $152.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.45.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 89.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

