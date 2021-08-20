Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kaltura currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

KLTR stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

