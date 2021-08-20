Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) to Hold

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.15 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDXF opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

