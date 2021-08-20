Canaccord Genuity Lowers Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Price Target to C$4.25

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

MNMD stock opened at 2.67 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 0.33 and a 12-month high of 5.77. The stock has a market cap of $818.85 million and a P/E ratio of -15.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of 3.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

