Canaccord Genuity Lowers Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $217.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.20. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ontrak will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $319,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,703,674.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,987 shares of company stock worth $11,567,157. 53.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ontrak during the first quarter worth $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

