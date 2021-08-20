Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to C$68.50

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$68.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CDPYF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $1.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.