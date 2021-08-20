Cango (NYSE:CANG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.64 EPS

Cango (NYSE:CANG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%.

Shares of CANG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,223. Cango has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Cango alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cango were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CANG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.