Cango (NYSE:CANG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cango (NYSE:CANG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%.

Shares of Cango stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.42. 16,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cango has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $512.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 945.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cango were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CANG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

