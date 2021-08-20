Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) Raised to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

XLY has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital raised Cannabis Wheaton Income to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$0.40 price objective on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:XLY opened at C$0.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$207.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.52. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.51.

