Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) PT Lowered to $7.00

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOEV. R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

GOEV stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64. Canoo has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canoo will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canoo by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after buying an additional 3,669,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 138.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 1,849.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at about $11,894,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the second quarter valued at about $12,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

