Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) PT Lowered to $7.00

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOEV. R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
GOEV stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64. Canoo has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $24.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canoo by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after buying an additional 3,669,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 138.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 1,849.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at about $11,894,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the second quarter valued at about $12,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.
Canoo Company Profile
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.
