Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Short Interest Update

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,220,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 18,170,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.01.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

