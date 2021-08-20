Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.88) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.89). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $29.87 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $880.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $82,559.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at $700,496.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $32,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,942 shares of company stock valued at $425,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.