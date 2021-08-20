Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The company has a market cap of $394.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after buying an additional 1,303,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 80,249 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,375,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 275,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 188,764 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 470,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 73,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

