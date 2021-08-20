Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target to $68.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of STOK opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $872.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $164,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.