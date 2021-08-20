Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 52.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.65. The stock had a trading volume of 51,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,190. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

