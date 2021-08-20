Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.91.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.40. 197,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,491. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.90. The company has a market capitalization of $237.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

