Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.00. The stock had a trading volume of 445,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,655. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

