Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 422,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. lifted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.71. The stock had a trading volume of 110,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,610. The company has a market cap of $174.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.07. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.44 and a 52 week high of $132.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

