Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $779,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,611 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,635 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $55,591,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 832,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,114,000 after purchasing an additional 806,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.66. 13,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

