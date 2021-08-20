Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Shares of MS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.84. 464,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,494,922. The company has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.89. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

