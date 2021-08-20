Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 18.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 45,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $5,065,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.03. 310,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,173,381. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $355.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 8,704 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $1,255,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $1,930,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 522,511 shares of company stock worth $74,569,260. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.