Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 30,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,162,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 39,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 88,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.