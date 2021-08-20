Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.69.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total value of $1,533,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,970 shares in the company, valued at $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,815 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

