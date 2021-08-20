Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $160.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

