Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,389 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in AT&T by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 23,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,390 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 7,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 159,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

NYSE T opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $196.56 billion, a PE ratio of -88.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

