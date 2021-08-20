Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $134.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

