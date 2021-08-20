Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 886.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 781.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,405 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $75.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.38. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.