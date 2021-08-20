Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 1,743 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

