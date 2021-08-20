Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 8.1% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

TSLA opened at $673.47 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $666.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.