Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 373 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDLV. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.10. 41,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,201. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $32.31.

