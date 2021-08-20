Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 929 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

VEU traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,708. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

