Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after buying an additional 2,018,235 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $94,247,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.30. 3,285,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,238. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

