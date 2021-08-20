Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,280. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

