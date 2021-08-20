Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Stake in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,949 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 1.04% of PolarityTE worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 159.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 705,588 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PolarityTE by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 116,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PolarityTE by 1,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 143,456 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,884,000. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PTE remained flat at $$0.81 during trading on Friday. 420,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,139. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.18%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

