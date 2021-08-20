Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) vs. Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capstar Financial and Great Western Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial $135.10 million 3.37 $24.70 million $1.42 14.46 Great Western Bancorp $493.59 million 3.49 -$680.81 million $1.60 19.54

Capstar Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Western Bancorp. Capstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Western Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Capstar Financial pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Western Bancorp pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capstar Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Great Western Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Capstar Financial and Great Western Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00 Great Western Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Capstar Financial currently has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.81%. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential downside of 41.35%. Given Capstar Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Capstar Financial is more favorable than Great Western Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Capstar Financial and Great Western Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial 27.79% 12.73% 1.42% Great Western Bancorp 33.10% 14.49% 1.26%

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals. It also offers correspondent banking services to meet the needs of smaller community banks as well as various retail and consumer products. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

