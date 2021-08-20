Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Short Interest Up 16.5% in July

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.95.

CSII traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,733. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 100,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 715.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 103,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 64,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,689,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

