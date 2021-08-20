Caribou Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CRBU opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.