Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €190.15 ($223.71). Carl Zeiss Meditec shares last traded at €188.55 ($221.82), with a volume of 76,520 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carl Zeiss Meditec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €160.71 ($189.08).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is €173.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.18.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.