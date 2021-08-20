CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $124.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CarMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CarMax by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after purchasing an additional 324,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

